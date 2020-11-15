Plane Crashes 30km From Sydney Olympian Park. Read more!!!

Some 30km from Sydney Olympic Park, where the Indian cricket team is in quarantine, local cricketers and football players survived a scare and fled after a light plane crashed into the busy sporting field at Cromer Park where they were playing yesterday.

As per report, the crash happened just before 4:30 PM and after the plane’s engine stopped working mid-air. As a result, it plunged into the field at Cromer Park. Greg Rollins, senior vice president of the Cromer Cricket Club, was quoted, “I yelled out to the guys in the shed, I just said run. They started running.” He also quoted, “the plane started to smoke and I thought we had to get these guys out. The plane looked like it was going to blow up. The victims were still conscious but they were ‘not in a good way’. One guy, his face wasn’t good. They hit hard enough to do a lot of damage but they’re alive, that’s the main thing.”

The two occupants of the plane, which reportedly belong to a flying school and crashed after its engine stalled mid-air, have survived despite the injuries. Cricket and football matches were ongoing when the plane rushed into the field, just missing a sporting shed where about a dozen people were gathered. The players ran helter-skelter on seeing the plane approaching.