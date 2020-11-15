See what changes happens in our climate over the next 2 days

Today, from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Lakes region, a series of storms is wandering.

Over the coming 48 hours, rain, snow, tropical storm-force winds, and even tornadoes are all possible. As per report, rain was the more widespread concern from the Central Plains to the Great Lakes region, and the snow chances were limited to portions of the Upper Midwest including Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the UP of Michigan.

Yesterday night, the storm winds forcibly separated buildings in Missouri on. There is additionally a threat for extreme storms on the southern fringe of chilly entrance. Portions of Arkansas, Missouri, and Japanese Oklama are underneath a slight threat, that means there may be the potential for a couple of tornadoes and damaging winds. Also, some hail can’t be dominated out because the storms transfer via the realm yesterday afternoon and night.