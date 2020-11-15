‘Shed off the ‘frog in the well’ mentality’: Congress leader hits out at former US President for his remark on Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has came forward criticizing former US President Barack Obama for his remark on former AICC president Rahul Gandhi. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took his social media handle to attack the former US president .

” Mr @BarackObama, , I may suggest you to interact with our beloved leader @RahulGandhi

Ji on any relevant issues of d world either physically or virtually before hurling any churlish comments so tht you would hv d opportunity to realise the traits & attributes of a personality”, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted.

“Think twice before evaluating our leader otherwise you would have been landed up in the universe of ignorance, do not get confused by the artificial dazzling light and shed off the ‘frog in the well’ mentality”, he added.

Think twice before evaluating our leader otherwise you would have been landed up in the universe of ignorance, do not get confused by the artificial dazzling light and shed off the 'frog in the well' mentality.

(2/2) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) November 14, 2020

Former US president Barack Obama wrote in his memoir titled “A Promised Land”, that Rahul Gandhi was “eager to impress” but “lacked either the aptitude or the passion” to master the subject.

The remark stirred a row in India with the Congress defending their leader.