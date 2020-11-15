“Stop the steal”; Ten thousand Trump supporters marched downtown Washington claiming election fraud

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters rallied in Washington DC, with the president making a drive-past in his motorcade as he sticks to discredited claims that mass fraud denied him election victory. Marchers close to the White House greeted Mr. Trump’s brief appearance with wild cheers, waving and whistles, holding signs and flags saying “Best prez ever,” “Stop the steal” and “Trump 2020: Keep America Great.”

Several thousand people had gathered by noon on the city’s Freedom Plaza, with more still arriving from all sides, waving flags and shouting “Four More Years” in a festive atmosphere reminiscent of a Trump rally. With right-wing militia group the Proud Boys also among those rallying, a large security presence was deployed in the capital to prevent clashes with anti-Trump events scheduled outside the Supreme Court.