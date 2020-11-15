“There is no one in the party who can lead Congress”; Congress leader resigns

Congress leader Urfan Mulla stepped down from the post of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Chairman stating that he was not happy with the ‘functioning of the party’ and the lack of ‘unity among the senior leaders.’ Tendering his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Mulla said that ‘minority issues were being used like tissue paper’ for votes, adding that there was a ‘lack of organization, direction, ideology, and most importantly lack of leadership,’ in the party. The leader also submitted his resignation as the GPCC Spokesperson.

“Further, I would like to mention that I am not happy with the functioning of the party as there is no unity among senior leaders only fighting for their personal gains, nobody is bothered about the party neither about minority issues we just be used like tissue paper and vote banks. Congress suffers from a lack of organization, lack of direction and ideology, and most importantly lack of leadership. The old guards in the party in Goa have brought nothing to the party and have miserably failed in decision making again and again,” he quoted in his resignation letter.

“The old guards of Congress party in the state have failed in giving space to its young and ambitious leaders. Hope you will consider my resignation, I wish all the best to the INC party both at the center as well as the state level,” he added.