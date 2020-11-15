Trump’s efforts to block absentee ballots were rejected by Pennsylvania court. Read more!!!

Pennsylvania court rejected Trump’s efforts to block 9,000 absentee ballots after Election.

The campaign’s lawsuits were rejected by three judges in the court. They marked the “vast disruption” and “unprecedented challenges” facing the nation during the corona virus situation. The Republicans also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the issue. There are not enough late- arriving ballots to change the results in Pennsylvania. The Democratic former vice president won the state by about 60,000 votes out of about 6.8 million votes.

Of the 9,300 total ballots the Trump campaign sought to block, 8,329 with defects on outer mailing envelopes still could be accepted, Pennsylvania Judge James Crumlish ruled. Trump suffered multiple legal setbacks in three key swing states on November 13. The state election board, citing potential U.S. Postal Service mail delivery delays, opted to allow absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrived up to nine days.