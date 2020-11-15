Two local women running floating fish stall in Kerala. Know more!!!

Two local women are running a floating fish stall for livelihood in Kerala’s Kottayam. The floating stall is situated in Kumarakam Kariyil.

The stall is run by Vineetha and Shyama under the ‘Theeramaithri’ program of fisheries department. These women also request people to maintain COVID SOPs to curb the spread of the virus. The ‘Theeramaithri’ programme is the flagship program of Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen that encourages handholds fisherwomen for self employment.

The objectives of the program are “promoting sustainable development of fisher folks, creating awareness among the fisher folks on quality improvement in production processes, developing skills of fisher folks and also the marketing of their products and service among others.”

The project became successful and is very useful to the fisher community, like many other businesses during this Covid-19 pandemic. Ventures like this can go a long way in managing the economy in the post-Covid world.