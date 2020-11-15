“Victim of our own success”; Australian Minister

While infections surge in many parts of the world, Australia succeeds in reining in COVID-19. Based on this, in a meeting held yesterday, a cabinet minister referred it as, “victim of our own success.”

In March, Australia closed its borders in March to all. But citizens, residents and the government had kept entries crowned and only allowed into the country in a two-week mandatory quarantine. Yesterday, South Australia recorded three locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

Today, Education Minister Dan Tehan told to a news television, “With what’s happening with COVID-19 in other parts of the world, we’re almost becoming a victim of our own success here in Australia, with more people wanting to come back.” He also added “Within the existing caps, priority has to be given to returning Australians.”

As per report, Australia has recorded about 27,700 infections of the new corona virus and 907 COVID-19 deaths. Even strict lockdown rules are continuing, new virus cases and death tolls are increasing day by day.