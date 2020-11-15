Yesterday, Pakistan foreign minister said, “Pakistan will present evidence to the United Nations and other international bodies that India, its neighbours and arch rival, is involved with militant organizations on its soil.”

As per report, India’s foreign ministry in a statement from the media wing of Pakistan’s military detailing the allegations but it did not respond to request for comment. The foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told media, “We are now presenting ‘irrefutable evidence’ to the world to demonstrate the Indian state’s direct sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistanis.”

The foreign minister and military said, “we had obtained documents that showed New Delhi had met with and funded members of the Pakistani Taliban, as well as Baloch insurgent groups from the southern province of Balochistan who have claimed responsibility for attacks on Chinese interests as part of an effort to sabotage China’s $65 billion Belt and Road investment plan in Pakistan.