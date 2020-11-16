Air quality turns ‘poorer’ than that on Diwali evening

The air quality has become poorer than that on Diwali evening in an Indian city. The West Bengal Pollution Control Board has informed that the air quality in Kolkata has worsened. The air quality in the city has turned poorer on Sunday evening when compared with Diwali evening.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in Kolkata was 287 on Sunday evening. On Saturday evening it was at 226. On Sunday, the AQI was 187 at Ballygunge in south Kolkata, 186 at Victoria in the central part of the city and 146 in east Kolkata’s Bidhan Nagar. On the Diwali evening on Saturday, the AQI at those three places were 142, 115 and 151 respectively.

As per Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’, while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.