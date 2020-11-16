“Bravado”: Diplomat dived into a river to rescue a student from drowning…Watch

A heroic act by a British Consul-General is winning a lot of hearts in China. Consul General Stephen Ellison jumped into a river in China’s Zhongshan to save a woman who was drowning. “Due to the timely rescue, the woman quickly recovered her breathing and consciousness,” Britain’s mission in Chongqing wrote on its official Weibo page.

The 61-year-old diplomat heard a cry from a group of people after the woman fell into the river. He then gave a lifebuoy to the woman that was thrown from the riverbank before the duo reached the shore. Video footage shared by the consulate and various Chinese media organizations shows the diplomat jump immediately fully-clothed after seeing the woman struggling to stay afloat. “We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowning student and swim her to safety,” said the UK embassy in China on Twitter.