Clever political move in Tamil Nadu; Karunanidhi’s son Alagiri to form a new party….

MK Alagiri, former Union Minister and the eldest son of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi has been expelled from the DMK for more than six years. The latest report about Alagiri claims that he is likely to form a new political outfit in Tamil Nadu. Media reports state that Alagiri’s party may be named Kalaignar DMK or KDMK. Alagiri has been in talks with the BJP about the possibility of being part of the BJP’s alliance in the state. Though reports claimed that he could be part of the BJP alliance ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, Alagiri denied this to Dinamalar.

“He has been asking to be readmitted into the DMK for a long time now but they have stonewalled him. It is not confirmed that he will join the BJP alliance as the thinking won’t match. He will likely start a new party. He has support in Tamil Nadu. His first choice, however, would be DMK. We are not able to understand what Stalin is thinking,” says a source close to Alagiri. A BJP source claimed that the party was in talks with several people and Alagiri was one of them. There is also speculation that Alagiri may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on November 21. However, Alagiri’s family member told that there was no meeting scheduled with Amit Shah. Reports also claimed that BJP also tried to meet superstar Rajinikanth to talk about his political entry.