COVID-19 updates: British Prime Minister in quarantine; Death toll rises above 200M in US

US has recording above 2,000 deaths daily. British PM Boris Johnson is in self-quarantine.

Yesterday, the nation’s disease experts said “The nation could start getting things back to relative normal as soon as the spring if early testing on vaccines holds up and people agree to be vaccinated.” Dr.Anthony Fauci told “If we get the overwhelming majority of people taking the vaccine… people can start thinking about doing things that were too dangerous just months ago.”

US continue to be the global hot spot. Even though there are some major developments too. Hospitals are getting better at treating COVID-19 patients, according to University of Washington’s influential institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model. Better treatments have helped decrease the disease’s fatality rate by 30% since April, according to a model briefing.

Yesterday, the officials said, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the corona virus. He met with a small group of lawmakers for about a half-hour on November 12, including one who subsequently developed corona virus symptoms and tested positive.