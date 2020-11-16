Covid-19 Updates: Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Another top personality in India has tested positive for coronavirus infection. N. Biren Singh, the Chief Minister in Manipur had tested positive for Covid-19. The Chief Minister informed this news on his social media handle and also urged all who came in contact with him to get tested. The Chief Minister is in home isolation.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self-isolate and get tested”, Biren Singh tweeted.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 15, 2020

“Friends, I have tested Covid positive today (Sunday) after having some symptoms. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested. I am fine at the moment”, the Chief Minister wrote on Facebook.

Many top leaders and ministers had earlier tested positive for coronavirus infection in India including Vice President and Union Home Minister.