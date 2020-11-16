Donald Trump is not ready to accept his defeat… Take a look at what claims he raised through his Twitter account

Washington: It was almost over a week ago, US presidential election results were declared the victory of Democrat candidate Joe Biden. But it seems like that Donald Trump is not ready to accept his defeat. On Sunday night, Trump took his Twitter to say that ” I won the election”. The microblogging website also flagged Trump’s post with a disclaimer, “Official sources called this election differently.”

Thousands of Trump supports were protested downtown of Washington claiming election frauds. Trump has also been speaking about “widespread cases of fake ballots” and has undertaken legal challenges that state GOP election officials have clarified cannot overcome Biden’s lead. But Trump earlier admitted publicly for the first time that Biden ‘won’ when he tweeted: “He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” He soon made a U-turn, tweeting: “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go.”

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election. It was attacked,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

We won’t let a RIGGED ELECTION steal our Country! https://t.co/r0H4ZcDkHv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020