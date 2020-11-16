Etihad Airways announces new flight service

The national airline of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced new flight services. Abu Dhabi based airlines has announced on Monday that it will launch daily scheduled year-round flights to Tel Aviv in Israel.

The new service to Tel Aviv will be effective from March 28, 2021. Etihad has made it clear that the departures will be conveniently timed to connect via Abu Dhabi to key gateways across the Etihad network including China, India, Thailand and Australia.

Etihad Airways is the first airline in the GCC to launch a passenger flight service to Israel. Etihad launched commercial passenger flight to and from Tel Aviv on October 19, 2020.

Airlines in UAE has launched flight service to Israel after UAE signed a historic peace deal with Israel. The ‘Abraham Accord’ between the UAE and Israel was signed in Washington DC on September 15.