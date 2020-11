Five shops in a shopping complex were destroyed in a massive fire . The fire accident took place in the Chudi market Alwar district in Rajasthan.

As per police, the fire first broke out at a shop and then spread to others. Fire and Rescue Services personnel had doused the fire.

No causality or injures were reported. Police has started investigation to find out the cause of the fire.