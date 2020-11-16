Huge cache of explosives hidden along with several cartons of tomatoes was seized by Kerala police. Watch video

Palakkad: Huge cache of explosive materials were seized by the Kerala police on Sunday. It was around 7,000 gelatin sticks and 7,500 detonators, which were being transported illegally to the state. The explosives were seized from a truck carrying tomatoes and two people from Tamil Nadu were arrested.

Prabhu (38), who is also the owner of the truck, and Ravi (30) were arrested under various provisions of the Explosives Act. “We suspect that the explosives were collected from Salem in Tamil Nadu and were on the way to Angamali when a special election squad and police jointly apprehended the load from a small pickup truck,” an investigating officer told. The special squad and the police were conducting routine vehicle checks in view of the upcoming local body polls. Police said the explosive materials were found concealed inside the tomato crates in 35 boxes. The explosives are used in the quarries.