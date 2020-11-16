Mehbooba Mufti alleges that the central government was trying to evict Muslims

Srinagar: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that the Center is trying to evict Muslims from the majority areas. BJP leader Sampit had criticized the PDP and the National Conference Party for forming an alliance with Gopkar. Mehbooba was reacting to this. The central government is trying to create sectarianism in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba said the central government’s policy was to expel Muslims from majority areas.

Mehbooba Mufti had asserted that the Gupkar alliance was formed solely to safeguard the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had said that assuming the alliance was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous. “PAGD was formed solely to safeguard the identity of people of J&K that’s been under constant attack since Aug 2019. To assume it was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous. We have a bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC elections,” Mufti had tweeted.