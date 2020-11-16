‘Newly-wed couple killed 10 days after marriage.’ Read more!!!

A newlywed couple was killed in a road accident in Malappuram, Kerala. Vengara Kannamangalam native 25-year old Salahuddin and his wife 19-year old Fathima Jumana, Chelembra native were died.

The incident happened around 10.a.m. November 14 at national highway. According to report, the bullet on which they were travelled plunged into a fully loaded tanker lorry while overtaking it in which the bike’s handle hit the autorikshaw. Salahudheen died on the spot and Jumana died on the way to hospital.

The couple was married ten days back and they were travelling to their aunt’s home when the accident occurred. Their body was taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and will be handed over to the family after covid tests and other formalities. Ilannummal Kuttiyil Abdul Nasser and Shaharbanu are the parents of Fathima Jumana. Brothers are Salmanul Faris and Muhammad Adil.