Off-duty officer responded after “the dispute escalated”. Read more!!!

In custody after crashing into another motorist’s car on Interstate 15, Dwight Delancy, 21, told another cop that the dispute escalated when the officer tried to run him off the road on Blue Diamond Road.

Report says, the officer, who was working an extra job outside the club, responded after “the dispute escalated” and shots were shot fired. Atlanta Police Spokesman Officer Steve Avery said, “It is not clear at this point who shot whom, but three people were shot in the incident. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition but expected to survive, and one person suffered a minor injury. The officer was not injured.”

“The incident occurred around 4 a.m. near the entrance of the club downtown after a dispute between a patron and a security guard,” Avery said. In a release GBI said, “Frederick Demor Asberry, 25, of Douglasville, was shot and killed.” He also said, “Several firearms were recovered at the scene. It is unknown at this time which weapons are associated with the gunshot wounds of the three victims.”