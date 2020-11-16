‘Oil Rain’: Received 55 calls by Fire Department. Know more!!!

The Delhi Fire Department received 55 calls about ‘oil tinged rain’ in various parts of the city.

Delhi Fire Service Chief, Atul Garg said, “it responded to all the calls but fire personnel who went to investigate the reports said they did not find any evidence of oil or chemical in the rain water.” He said, “It seems that due to rain, dust and pollution such a perception was created. “Prima facie, it seems that due to rain, dust and earth and other materials available on the road caused slippage and because of that motorists gave the call,” he also added.

Such calls were also received by The Centralise Ambulance Trauma Services. One of the callers said, “Many bikers slipped and fell on the road because of the slippery oil-like material spilled on the road. As a precautionary measure, the Fire Brigade was called and the road was washed.” About the incident, DFS said, “Soon after rainfall stopped, we received a total of 57 calls for assistance. Due to rains, dust and other materials got accumulated on the roads which led to slippery conditions.”