President of Peru resigned: Country into constitutional crisis

Nov 16, 2020, 07:46 am IST
The head of the Peruvian Congress, Manuel Merino, waves after being sworn in as interim President in Lima on November 10, 2020 day after the Congress voted to impeach and oust President Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations. - Merino, 59, was sworn in at a special session of Congress on Tuesday, becoming Peru's third president since 2016, reflecting the institutional fragility which has characterized the South American country. Under the constitution, he will take over the presidential functions until the end of the current term in July 2021. (Photo by Luka GONZALES / AFP) (Photo by LUKA GONZALES/AFP via Getty Images)

Due to nationwide protests and growing international pressure, interim President Manuel Merino offered his resignation yesterday, 5 days after he was inaugurated to replace ousted popular president Martín Vizcarra.

He told the nation, “I want to make it know to the whole country that I irrevocably present my resignation for the office of the presidency and I call for peace and unity for all Peruvians. My commitment is with Peru and I will do everything in my power to guarantee a constitutional succession and for Congress to determine in order for Peru to move forward.”

Manuel Merino  was the President of Congress. On November 14th night, two demonstrators were killed and scores injured  as officers in riot gear used tear gas and other force to attempt to quell the largely peaceful protests in Lima, the capital, and other cities across the Andean nation. The prosecuter’s office has opened an investigation into both deaths.

