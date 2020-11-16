Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Peace’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil ‘Statue of Peace’ on Monday through video conferencing. The statue is installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Pali, Rajasthan. The statue will be unveiled to mark the 151st Birth Anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj.

At 12:30 today afternoon, will unveil the ‘Statue of Peace’ to mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj. Do watch the programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2020

The 151 inch tall statue has been made using ‘Ashtadhatu’ (a combination of 8 metals).

Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj was a Jain monk who lived from 1870-1954. He worked fervently for welfare of the masses, spread of education and elimination of social evils. He was also a writer who had written poetry, essays and devotional hymns. He also supported the freedom movement and the cause of Swadeshi.