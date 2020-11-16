‘RSS has been actively supporting the community during Covid-19’: Australian High Commissioner praises RSS

A top diplomat has praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the humanitarian works that the organization has done during the coronavirus pandemic. Barry O’Farell, the Australian High Commissioner to India has praised RSS. Barry O’Farell took to his Twitter to praise RSS.

Barry O’Farell had met with RSS Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat. The meeting took place at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur.

“The @RSSorg has been actively supporting the community during COVID19. I met with Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat who shared the relief measures the organisation has adopted across India during these challenging times,” O’Farrell tweeted.

Last year, a meeting was held between Bhagwat and German ambassador Walter J Lindner.