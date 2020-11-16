Social Justice and Empowerment Minister passes away due to cardiac arrest.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal passed away at 72, due to cardiac arrest. Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death. The five-time MLA was reportedly suffering from brain hemorrhage and breathed his last in a hospital in Gurgaon. He was the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister who represented the Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district.

“Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters,” said PM Modi.”Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal Ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength. May his soul RIP,” said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.