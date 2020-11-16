“Unexpected visitor”; Stray cat along with her kittens visits the woman who helped him…

A Canadian woman was shocked to see a stray cat that she once helped came to her house along with it’s kittens. Lisianne gave the feline some food when she noticed the lonely animal playing around her garden in Quebec. The cat had grown quite attached to the woman and would return almost every day. Lisianne also named the cat Usagi and the two had settled into a routine.

It was later that Lisianne noticed Usagi getting bigger and it dawned on her that she might be overfeeding the cat. However, little did she realized that the feline was pregnant. The cat eventually gave birth outside and Lisianne was delighted when Usagi brought her newborn kitten to her porch one by one. Later when she learned that Lisianne and her kittens needed help, she coaxed the mom and babies into her house and then called the rescue group Chatons Orphelins Montréal. The caption read, “the mom and the baby were finally safe” and Lisianne decided to keep the mom and treated, sprayed her. One of Lisianne’s friends also decided to take one of the kittens under her wing. The kittens were suffering from conjunctivitis and had difficulty breathing. The vet was able to treat the felines and they also started to grow accustomed to being around humans.