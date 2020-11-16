US COVID-19 Cases: Record increase in virus infection

More than 11 million confirmed corona virus cases have been recorded in the United States, according to a Covid-19 tracker by Johns Hopkins University. The country reported 166,555 new cases yesterday, with 1,266 new deaths.

As of yesterday, Hospitalizations continue to climb. More than 69,000 people were hospitalized more than ever before. As per reports, The pandemic also continues to disproportionately affect Black and brown communities in the U.S. The hospitalization rates for Hispanic or Latino people are 4.2 times higher than that of white people. American Indian or Alaska Native people have been hospitalized at 4.1 times the rate of white people, with Black people being hospitalized at 3.9 times the rate of white people.

Dr.William Schaffner said, “The virus is spreading in a largely uncontrolled fashion across the vast majority of the country.” Governors made increasingly desperate pleas for people to take the fight against the virus more seriously. In addition, a vaccine appears to be on the horizon, perhaps around the end of the year, with Pfizer this week reporting early results showing that its experimental shots are a surprising 90% effective at preventing the disease.