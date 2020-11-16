Virus Updates!!! Bihar reports 247 new cases and 5 deaths in a single day

Today is the 238th day of India, since declared a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel corona virus pandemic.

As per report, India has recorded 88,14,579 confirmed , including 1,29,635 deaths. A total of 82,05,728 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

Health economist Rijo John said, “Bihar alone has done more than one crore Covid-19 tests so far and still kept its test positive rate of less than 5% for over one month. Surprisingly each of the districts in Bihar without any exception shows a declining trend in the pandemic after a spike in August following the return of thousands of Migrant labourers.

“The numbers are too good to be true even though they look really nice on papers. I fail to understand why there is no spike in Bihar despite such high mobility and epidemic unfriendly behavior of people,” told John.