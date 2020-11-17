21 convicted terrorists and murderers were hanged at a prison…Read more

Iraqi authorities hanged 21 convicted terrorists and murderers at the notorious Nasiriyah prison in the country’s south. The men had been convicted under a 2005 counter-terrorism law, which carries the death penalty. Authorities did not give details about specific crimes, but the interior ministry statement said some of those executed were involved in two suicide attacks that killed dozens of people in the northern town of Tal Afar.

Hundreds of people in Iraq have been convicted in terrorism cases, but the authorities have carried out only a small proportion of the sentences, as they must be approved by the country’s president. Iraqi courts have also tried dozens of foreign nationals for alleged IS membership, sentencing 11 French citizens, and one Belgian national to death. Those sentences have not been carried out. Iraq ranks fifth among countries that carry out death sentences, which documented 100 executions in the country in 2019.