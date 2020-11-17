215-meter idol of Lord Hanuman to be installed near Hampi

AYODHYA: The tallest statue of Lord Hanuman will be installed at Pampapur Kishkindha in Karnataka. This was announced by Swami Govind Anand Saraswati, a Hampi-based trust’s president. The seer made the announcement after meeting Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janambhoomi Mandir, in Ayodhya. The statue will be 215 meters high and will cost Rs 1,200 crore.

Pampapur Kishkindha in the Bellary district of Karnataka is said to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

The Trust will take out a nationwide Rath Yatra to collect donations from the general public for the statue.

The Hanuman Teertha Khestra Trust will donate a Grand Rath to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Hampi-based Hanumad Trust, a private trust, plans to build the statue over the next six years The UP government will also install Lord Ram’s 221 meters tall statue in Ayodhya. Since Hanuman’s statue cannot be higher than his deity Ram, the statue in Karnataka will be 6 meters shorter than that of Lord Ram.