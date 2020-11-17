Apple foldable Iphone will be launched in 2022

Apple is providing iphone with foldable display samples in 2022.

As per report, Apple is preparing the specimens for the folding iPhone and checking if everything is right with them. It might be evaluating if it should use OLED or go for the microLED material for this folding iPhone. The type of material will determine the manufacturing process. Since microLED is a new technology that will offer higher brightness, saturation, and power efficiency over the regular LCD, Apple might have to ask its suppliers to switch to a different manufacturing process from the one used for OLED or LCD materials.

Recently reported, Apple is hoping the second half of 2022 to go public with the folding iPhone, according to reports. Which means this is too early to count on this timeline. While it will be good news if this timeline is fulfilled, it will not be a surprise if this could be a timeline when Apple’s folding iPhone gets ready for a later launch.