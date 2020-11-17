“Breaking News” ; Terrorists Arrested In Delhi After A Major Attack Foils!!!

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police thwarted a major terror attack and apprehended two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in new Delhi. Both captured terrorists are currently being questioned by police officials.

According to information, the terrorists were arrested from the Sarai Kale Khan region of Delhi. The police retrieved 2 semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges from their custody. The terrorists, both hail from Jammu and Kashmir are in the age group of 20 to 25, are connected with the terrorist group of Jaish-e-Mohammad. They have been recognized as Abdul Latif Mir and Mohammad Ashraf.

According to Delhi Police officials, a trap was spread near Millennium Park in Sarai Kale Khan around 10.15 pm on Monday and arrested the duo. Meanwhile, the police have been bearing out at several other locations in the national capital concerning the detention of Jaish terrorists.