Chinese PLA reportedly used “microwave weapon” against the Indian army on the battlefield

Reports claimed China had used microwave weapons to force Indian forces to retreat from “two strategic hilltops”. Microwave weapons enabled the People’s Liberation Army to seize territory without violating the agreement with India that barred the use of firearms. Microwaves are a form of electromagnetic radiation that are ubiquitous in their use in cooking and in radars. Microwaves can heat body tissues, causing a shockwave inside the skull that can be detected by the ears. A series of pulses can be transmitted to produce recognizable sounds. Such a weapon could cause discomfort or incapacitate a person.

The microwave attack was said to have taken place on August 29. People’s Liberation Army was furious that the Indian Army seized control of two hilltops on that day and ordered they be taken back without the use of guns. The use of microwave weapons by China against the Indian Army may be the first deployment of such weapons against military forces. Such a microwave weapon could be mounted on drones or cruise missiles to disable an enemy’s radars, communications, and surface-to-air missile systems.