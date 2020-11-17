Commodity market: Gold rates face a slight fall today….

There is a slight decline in gold prices in the state today. Sovereign fell by Rs 80 to Rs 38,080. The price of a gram is Rs 4760.

The rate was at Rs 38,160 yesterday. On November 10, the price fell by Rs 1,200 then rose by Rs 400 a week later. At the same time, prices in the global market fell. The price was influenced by the assessment of the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine. Spot gold is currently trading at $ 1,890.43 an ounce. There was a similar fall in the price of silver.