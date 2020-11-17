COVID-19 affects sense of taste; Man proves this by eating raw onion, garlic and lime…

In an attempt to demonstrate how badly this virus can damage the ability to taste the food, a person ate raw onions, baby foods, sardines and drank lemon juice. While eating these foods which have a quite strong taste, 30-year-old Russell Donnelly said he tasted nothing.

Russell posted a video of himself on video-sharing app TikTok where he can be seen eating these foods and not feeling anything because of the loss of smell and taste due to Covid-19. The taste of food can be determined by taste buds on our tongue. But as Russell’s smell and taste both have been compromised due to Covid-19, he was unaffected even though he ate pungent items like an onion.

First, he took a bite of onion in his TikTok video and said that it had no taste. Same happened when he took a shot of lemon juice. At the end of his taste test, he ate a spoon of garlic paste but that also had no taste for Russell. He said, “This is a crazy virus.”

Russell’s video is viral now and has received more than 17 million views. He is one of those patients who suffered a loss of taste and smell during Covid-19. Other symptoms of Covid-19 include dry cough, fever and breathing troubles. The condition has mostly flu-like symptoms but the loss of taste and smell are Covid-19 specific symptoms.