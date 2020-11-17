“Delayed Transition Could Affect Corona virus Response”: Biden

The global tally of people infected by the corona virus surpassed 50 million yesterday, as Joe Biden geared up to name the scientists who will lead the country’s response to its disastrous outbreak.

He also warned that delays to his presidential transition could affect the federal government reply to the corona virus pandemic as he sought to collaborate with business and labor leaders ahead of his new government.

The U.S. recorded more than 1 million new cases this past week alone, including 156,416 on Saturday, which marked the eleventh day in a row that the United States recorded more than 100,000 daily cases. Cases of the corona virus in US have swirled upwards in recent months, sending swathes of the country into lockdown and prompting campaigns online, where hate speech between rival factions has discharged.