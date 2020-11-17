Dreadful incident!!! Refused to give the phone to play PUBG, minor allegedly killed his friend

A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his friend, who refused to give his mobile phone to him for playing the PUBG game. The boy brutally hit his friend with a big stone on November 9 in the Jaipur area of Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district. The body of the victim Hamid was found by the police on November 11 from a nearby hill in Rajsamand.

“Hamid’s body was found under mysterious circumstances at Bherwali Hill on November 11,” Gajendra Singh Rathore, Bheem police station, said. Hamid’s father filed a missing person complaint at the Bheem police station. The body was found by a police search. The police started an investigation as soon as they received the information and claimed that they were able to successfully solve the case within 48 hours. The mobile phone of the deceased was found missing from the location and its call details have been extracted. It was found out that the accused was with his deceased friend. It was revealed that when the accused asked his friend for the phone for playing the PUBG game, he refused to give it to him which led to the accused hitting his friend with a big stone leading to his death.