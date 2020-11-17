Former cricketer held for trying to cheat a Pharmaceuticals company

A former cricketer, who had reportedly played in under-23 Ranji matches, has been arrested for allegedly cheating a Pharmaceuticals company by claiming to be the PA of Telangana minister KT Rama Rao. A complaint was received from the accounts officer of a private firm that the CMD of his company has been cheated by a man to the tune of Rs 3.30 lakh.

The accused had allegedly called the CMD and introduced himself as Rao’s personal assistant. He told the CMD that a cricket player from Andhra Pradesh has been selected for an Under-25 world cup to be held in England but he is in need of sponsorship as he hails from a poor family. The accused also allegedly told the CMD that the logo of the latter’s company would be displayed on the cricket kit and it would be handed over to the cricket player by the minister, it said. The CMD of the private firm believed the accused and transferred the money to the bank account furnished by him. Later on, he realized that he had been cheated on.