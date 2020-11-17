Google removed several digital lending applications from the play store

Google has removed 5 digital lending applications from its Play Store, not because of some leak or hack, but because of privacy and extortion issues. The apps that have been removed, offered users short-term credit at very high-interest rates and then, in some cases, harassed or abused the borrowers for repayment. The removed apps include Ok Cash, Go Cash, Flip Cash, ECash, and SnapItLoan. These apps have now been unpublished from the store.

“Our Google Play Developer Policies are designed to protect users and keep them safe, and we recently expanded our Financial Services policy to help protect people from deceptive and exploitative personal loan terms. When violations are found, we take action,” a Google spokesperson said. As per Google’s policies, an app containing financial products and services should comply with the country’s respective laws and regulations. But the apps that have now been taken down, were hosting their servers on Alibaba Cloud which is a Chinese company.