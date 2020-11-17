Huge chunk of a cliff suddenly collapses on an island…..Watch!!!

A video shared on Twitter shows the side of a cliff in Canary Islands can be seen collapsing into the sea in a matter of seconds. As the rubble bellows down, a massive, dense cloud of dust emerges from the crash. It almost looks like a volcanic eruption.

There were holiday caravans parked on the beach when the incident occurred. Some suggest there were people walking in the area despite the warning signs around the base about possible dangerous collapses. Though vehicles were buried under the crash, no person has been reported missing yet. There is no confirmation whether all vehicles were vacant at the time of the collapse.

The beach is now temporarily closed as huge cracks have formed in the cliffs, eliciting fears of another such fall among the locals and authorities. There were a couple of minor landslides in the area prior to this massive fall, due to which people moved away from the cliffs. However, five stranded caravaners were rescued via helicopters.