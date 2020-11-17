Yesterday, the pop star said that her master recordings had been sold to a private equity company without her knowledge, denying her the chance to buy back the tapes herself.

The pop star Taylor Swift lashed out at her previous record label for got rid of her back catalogue to a special equity firm. As per report, the deal worth 300 million dollars for six of her old albums, was reached between Big Machine record label and investment firm, Shamrock Holdings. In a letter posted on Twitter, yesterday, Taylor wrote, “I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work… My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal… He would not even quote my team a price.”

Swift also says she only found out her music had been sold when the purchasing firm Shamrock contacted her directly and that Braun will continue to profit off her old music catalog for years to come. She says she has started rerecording her old songs instead.