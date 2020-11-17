Launched Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 in India

Yesterday, Microsoft announced that Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 are now available in India.

The starting prices of Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 are Rs 42,999 and Rs 1,56,299 respectively. The Surface Go 2 features the same lightweight and compact design as that of its predecessor but packs a larger display. It comes with a 10.5-inch display and is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core M processor, which translates to improved battery life and a performance upgrade.

On the other hand, Surface Book 3, packs some massive internal upgrades as well. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel processors, all of which are the quad-core variants. It comes with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD that Microsoft claims are its “fastest ever SSDs.” As for the graphic prowess, you get to choose between the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, GTX 1660Ti, or the Quadro RTX 3000 GPU depending on the variant you pick.

Users can also look forward to personalizing their Surface Go with Type Covers and accessories in a variety of colours, including platinum, black, poppy red, and ice blue.