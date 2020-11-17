Man Vanished Case: 2 brothers were arrested for first-degree murder

After Danne Frazier’s body was found in an orange grove, Jo Lobato and his older brother Angel were each accused for first-degree murder.

In a Facebook post, Lakeland police announced, “Two brothers have been charged in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Florida man who disappeared shortly after leaving his job at a supermarket warehouse.”

As per police report, “Shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 4, Danne Frazier left his job in Lakeland and was last seen at 2:20 a.m. at a nearby gas station, police said. When he didn’t come home, his family reported him missing.”

Sheriff Grady Judd stated, “As we recreate the final days of this young man’s life, we know that there are those out there who know what happened to him,” Sheriff Grady Judd stated. “He was brutally murdered, and then dumped in an orange grove, and his family deserves justice.”