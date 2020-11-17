No bloodshed, modern look will change; PUBG with radical change for India….

PUBG, is returning to India!!! The new costumes, the old notoriety, have changed drastically. The first teaser already features top players including Dynamo, which marks the imminent start of the game. Despite the new Desi incarnation, Indian gamers are happy that their favorite PUBG is back. PUBG has given a big Diwali gift to the gamer community in India.

Big changes are happening now. The changes are intended to please the government, concerned parents and health professionals who criticize the game. Earlier, there were several possible reasons for the ban, but the biggest culprit was data security. After being taken away from the Tencent Games, the PUBG Corporation made several attempts to gain recognition for the Royal Game in its battle.

*There are big changes in the costume in the new game. It can be called culture. This is how the fully Indianized version of the PUBG Corporation game is presented. Normally, when a user starts a contest, the avatar is half naked, wearing only undergarments. This system will be changed in India. When you start a match, your character is fully clothed. It is not clear what these clothes will be. Probably there will be dhotis, kurtas, sarees and salwars for Indian players.

*PUBG is for adults, or for users who can bleed in the game. But with increasing popularity, for minors who do not want to see violence, there is no longer the usual practice of presenting bloodshed as one of the most important visual elements when you kill an enemy. The game will now show the green liquid coming out when you kill an enemy instead of bloodshed. The murder process may also be different.

*Banning PUBG was a big event for parents and medical professionals. Because it was their constant complaint. Many have been with PUBG for longer than recommended by Indian users. This will adversely affect the health of the users. This time PUBG has worked to reduce overuse with a new control feature that reminds users to stop playing the game after the specified control period. Not sure if users can easily bypass this restriction or if it has any kind of password or settings.