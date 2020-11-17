“Party is not giving me chance”; EX-Union Minister resigns from BJP

Aurangabad: Ex-Union minister Jaysingrao Gaikwad PatiBJPl resigned from the BJP. He served as a minister at the Centre as well as in Maharashtra. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil received his resignation letter in Tuesday morning. “I am willing to work for the party, but the party is not giving me chance, hence I took this step,” Gaikwad Patil said.

“I don’t want to be a member of Parliament or member of the Legislative Assembly now. I wish to work for strengthening the party and I am asking for such responsibility for a decade. But still, the party didn’t give me a chance,” he claimed. “The party doesn’t want those who have made efforts to raise the party in the state,” he further claimed.