Vasan Eye Care founder passes away at 51….

The founder of Tamil Nadu-based Vasan Eye Care, AM Arun passed away in Chennai. He was 51. As per reports, Arun was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at Chennai’s Kauvery Hospitals, the cause of his death being unclear. His body was then sent to the Omandurar Multispecialty hospital for an autopsy to determine the same.

He set up the first eye care hospital in Trichy in 2002, which has since grown into a large network of over 100 hospitals providing treatment for the eyes across the country. The group has over 600 ophthalmologists and over 6,000 staff members working in its centres. According to Vasan Eye Care’s website, Frost & Sullivan, a US-based growth strategy and research firm, certified the eye care group as the ‘World’s Largest Eye Care provider with the maximum number of standalone surgical centres’ in 2011.

The healthcare group was caught in a web of controversial money dealings allegedly involving politicians like P Chidarambam and his son Karti in 2015. The department of Income Tax had also conducted searches in Arun’s residence in Chennai and Vasan Healthcare’s offices in Mylapore in 2015. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also conducted investigations into the financial dealings of the group.