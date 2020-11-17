Today, rather enfeebled Hurricane Iota began lashing a remote coastal area of Nicaragua with catastrophic winds and storm rushes as the region’s leaders blamed climate change for terrific weather that is forcing millions closer to hunger.

Ms Magdalena Bell, who had taken refuge in a local shelter in Puerto Cabezas, said, “We’re all scared for our lives.” Iota’s maximum sustained winds clocked in at 155 miles per hour, just shy of the 157 mph threshold of a Category 5 hurricane today. The storm’s wind speeds classified it as a Category 5 hurricane.

Iota’s rapid intensification is troubling to meteorologists as the official threshold for rapid intensification within 24 hours is a 35 mph jump in wind speeds. However, Iota saw a surge of strength nearly double the jump of the official threshold. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the coast of Nicaragua, from its border with Honduras to Sandy Bay Sirpi; and the coast of northeastern Honduras from Punta Patuca to its border with Nicaragua.