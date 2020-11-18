“A native version of Chrome for Apple’s Arm Macs will be launched”: Google

Today, Google is planning to release a version of Chrome that will run natively on Apple’s new Macs with Arm-based processors according to Mark Chang, a Chrome product manager. Google actually starts upholding the new version yesterday itself. As that version may have crashed unexpectedly, the rollout has postponed.

According to Elvin Hu, an interaction designer on the Chrome team, “when the update is available, you be able to pick which version of Chrome to download from the browser’s website.”

As per recent report, a native version of the disreputable resource-intensive browser might run more frequently on Apple’s Arm-based computers. In our reviews of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini equipped with the new M1 chip, though, we found that the version of Chrome built for Intel chips already runs well on Apple’s new Macs, so hopefully this native version runs even better.