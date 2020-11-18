BJP worker killed in clash

A BJP worker was killed in a clash between members of two community clubs. Kalachand Karmakar a polling booth level secretary of the BJP had died in a hospital at Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district in West Bengal on Wednesday. Two BJP activists, Biplab Karmakar and Parimal Burman, were injured in the clash. They are admitted in Tufanganj hospital.

BJP had accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists had killed Kalachand Karmakar. BJP leaders said that BJP workers are being targeted regularly by the TMC goons. TMC has declined the accusation and said that party workers were not involved in the incident.

Police had informed that a quarrel between members of two community clubs that had organised Kali Puja had triggered the clash. Police claimed that they had arrested one accused and the investigation is on.